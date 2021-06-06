Titans' A.J. Brown warns rest of NFL following Julio Jones trade

Tennessee Titans superstar wideout A.J. Brown isn’t holding back.

Once the news broke that the Atlanta Falcons traded former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2023, Brown reacted to the news on Twitter.

"Please excuse my language when I say this ‘y’all done F--ked up’," Brown wrote.

Shortly after, Brown sent out another tweet showing admiration for his new teammate.

"I was the first player to ever to wear a current player jersey in warmups. I really manifest this before anyone knew," Brown added.

Last year, Brown burst onto the scene as the No. 1 wideout for the Titans. He had 70 receptions for 1,075 yards with 11 touchdowns in 14 games played. Brown, along with Jones and star running back Derrick Henry, should provide quarterback Ryan Tannehill with enough ammunition as the Titans look to be one of the top offenses in the NFL.

Jones was limited to only nine games last season due to injuries. He hauled in 51 catches for 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, led the league in receiving in 2015 and 2018, and when healthy, he continues to be one of the best players at his position.

It made sense for the Falcons to move on from the 32-year-old wide receiver, however, since they have a superstar in the making at wideout in Calvin Ridley. And with the No. 4 overall pick, the Falcons took Florida tight end Kyle Pitts to bolster their offensive skill positions for quarterback Matt Ryan.

Jones signed a three-year, $66 million contract before the start of the 2019 season. He is expected to be a $23 million cap hit in 2021, according to Spotrac.