Titans acquire Julio Jones from Falcons in blockbuster trade: report

Former All-Pro wideout Julio Jones has found a new home -- he’s heading to Tennessee.

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade Jones to the Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick, NFL Network reported . The Falcons will also get Tennessee's fourth-round pick in 2023, and they will ship their sixth-round pick in 2023 to the Titans.

Jones will join Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to form one of the league's most potent offenses. As soon as the news broke, Brown took his thoughts to Twitter.

"Please excuse my language when I say this ‘y’all done F--ked up’," Brown wrote.

Last season, Jones was limited to nine games due to injuries. He hauled in 51 receptions for 771 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, led the league in receiving in 2015 and 2018, and when healthy, he continues to be one of the best players at his position.

It made sense for the Falcons to move on from the 32-year-old wide receiver, however, since they have a superstar in the making at wideout in Calvin Ridley. And with the No. 4 overall pick, the Falcons took Florida tight end Kyle Pitts to bolster their offensive skill positions for quarterback Matt Ryan.