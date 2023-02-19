Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Timberwolves
Published

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards takes shot at NBA players who rest during regular season: 'Just play, man'

Load management of star players has been a controversial topic in the league

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

As Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards heads into his first All-Star Game on Sunday, he was asked by one reporter what he might change about the NBA if he had the ability.

For Edwards, there isn’t much he’d do. However, if he could, he would change one thing that has become a hot topic in recent seasons. 

"Probably just all the guys sitting, resting," Edwards responded. "That’s the only thing I probably don’t like. Just play, man. If you’re 80%, 70 – you gotta play. I don’t like all the sitting, missing games and stuff like that. These people might have enough money to come to one game, you know what I’m saying? That might be the game they come to and then you’re sitting out. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Grizzlies game at FedExForum on Feb. 10, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Grizzlies game at FedExForum on Feb. 10, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"I take pride in trying to play every game because you never know if there’s one fan that might never seen me play and I’m trying to play." 

Load management for players has been something the NBA has teetered with for a bit. While they understand the importance of athlete fatigue, Edwards’ mindset is shared by many as well: Fans come to see the best players. 

NBA CHAMPION BRYN FORBES ARRESTED AFTER STRIKING WOMAN ‘SEVERAL TIMES,’ POLICE SAY

During the 2019-20 season, we see it a lot with the Los Angeles Clippers, as they rested Kawhi Leonard and Paul George quite a bit. But players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler are just some that have also had rest days despite not being injured, as teams figure some regular-season games aren’t worth the chance a star player could get hurt. 

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on Feb. 10, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on Feb. 10, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The NBA decided during the 2020-21 campaign that healthy players were not allowed to sit out during nationally televised games, or during road games when "unusual circumstances" are not present. Those circumstances are a bit loose, but the emphasis is on the national TV games. 

WILD BRAWL LEADS TO FIVE EJECTIONS IN MAGIC-TIMBERWOLVES GAME: ‘I FEEL EMBARRASSED’

If teams break that rule, they will be fined at least $100,000 in national TV scenarios. 

It’s something you won’t have to worry about with Edwards, who has become a star in his early career with the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are also big names in Minnesota. 

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots against the Jazz at Vivint Arena on Feb. 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots against the Jazz at Vivint Arena on Feb. 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, load management will likely continue to play a factor in teams’ strategies for the 82-game regular season. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.