NBA champion Bryn Forbes arrested after striking woman 'several times,' police say

Forbes arrested in San Antonio, where he played over four years

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Bryn Forbes was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor family violence charge.

Forbes, who was just released by the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, was arrested at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio at around 5:15 a.m.

The 29-year-old free agent struck a woman with whom he is in a relationship several times, according to police. The couple was out before he grew upset with her.

Bryn Forbes #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on December 12, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

After driving back to the resort, they got into an altercation that became physical. Forbes caused injury to the woman who needed medical assistance, police said. The case is under investigation.

Coming off the bench this season, he was averaging 3.6 points in 10.7 minutes of action per game.

Bryn Forbes #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

He spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before playing the 2020-2021 season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He won a ring with the Bucks that year.

He re-signed with the Spurs the next season but was traded to the Denver Nuggets in January 2022.

In 145 games played from 2018 to 2020, the Michigan State alum started in all but two of them.

Bryn Forbes #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to a call during the second quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Forbes is a free agent, but it's tough to imagine a team picking him up with this now hanging over his head.