Tim Tebow joins bipartisan group of lawmakers to unveil Renewed Hope Act

Former NFL star Tim Tebow and a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled the Renewed Hope Act of 2024 on the lawn outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

Tebow joined Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Reps. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to announce the bill. The Renewed Hope Act seeks to combat online child exploitation.

"This isn’t about policies or politics — it’s about people," Tebow said. "It’s about people, every single one of those boys and girls. It is about how we can possibly get to as many of those boys and girls as possible."

The bill "would enhance the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s capabilities to better identify, rescue, and protect victims of online child sexual exploitation and bring child exploiters to justice," according to lawmakers.

Cornyn said the bill would give government agencies better resources to help victims.

"No child should be the subject of online sexual exploitation and abuse," he said. "Today, we're here to introduce the Renewed Hope Act, which would enhance the government's capacity to identify, rescue and protect kids and bring perpetrators to justice. This bill would equip Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations with greater resources and more training, and new and advanced victim identification methods."

Cornyn said it wasn’t only social media giants that lawmakers were concerned about, but encrypted websites as well.

"This bill is about making sure we have enough investigators on the front lines to find the digital footprint of where these photographs are being traded and moved around the dark web and find the digital footprint so that the law enforcement officers can go and rescue that child who's in the midst of violent sexual abuse," Wasserman Schultz added.

Tebow brought his fight against child exploitation online to the House Judiciary Committee earlier this year.

Tebow, through the foundation, has worked together with Homeland Security Investigations with a mission to identify and rescue as many victims of child sexual abuse as possible.