Tim Tebow helps break up fight during minor league baseball game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow appeared to try and play peacemaker when tempers flared Sunday during a game between the Syracuse Mets and New York Yankees affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Tensions boiled over after Scranton/Wilkes-Barre slugger Mike Ford hit a home run in the seventh inning to break a tie and give the RailRiders' a one-run lead over Syracuse. During the next at-bat, Mets reliever Arquimedes Caminero hit Breyvic Valeras in the back, sparking a brawl. Video of the incident was posted on social media.

Tebow and RailRiders manager Jay Bell waded into the melee in a bid to restore order, according to the Times-Tribune.

Caminero and Mets infielder Danny Espinosa were both ejected, the Times-Tribune reported. RailRiders first baseman Logan Morrison, a veteran of nine MLB seasons, was also ejected.

The RailRiders won the game, 11-6. The teams next face each other June 7, which kicks off a four-game series.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.