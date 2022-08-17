Cam Smith goes above and beyond after his tee shot hits fan, shatters cell phone: 'Unreal moment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golfer Cam Smith's tee shot during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis was not exactly an accurate swing.

Smith's tee shot on the par-4 seventh hole on Saturday sailed toward fans and even hit one.

The victim of the drive suffered a blow to the thumb, and the shot also broke the spectator's cellphone.

The golfer then walked over to the fan, shook his hand and signed his glove. Smith also wrote down the fan's phone number and ordered him a new iPhone.

"A quick Cam story from Saturday, he smoked my thumb and phone with his drive on 7," the fan, Blake Krassenstein, wrote on Twitter. "Walked over shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote down my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone."

"Unreal moment," he continued.

When the order arrived, Krassenstein uploaded a photo of his new phone to the Twitter thread.

"Just arrived. Cam with massive upgrade. What a guy," he wrote.

Other spectators at Saturday's event were not as thrilled about Smith. He endured some heckling from the Memphis crowd amid rumors that he may soon leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.