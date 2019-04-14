Tiger Woods stars in Nike ad released after Masters win

Nike released a new ad starring Tiger Woods on Sunday after the golf legend won his fifth Masters tournament.

The advertisement featured Woods at various stages of his golf career.

"It's crazy to think a 43-year-old who has experienced every high and every low and has just won his 15th major is chasing the same dream as a 3-year-old," the ad states.

Woods' win came after he shot a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory in Augusta, Georgia. It was his first win since 2005.

As the ad explained, Woods seems to have "experienced every high and every low." The golf superstar has gone through a public divorce and an embarrassing DUI arrest from a concoction of painkillers and four back surgeries, but he's also won a slew of games and championships throughout his career.

The ad ends with, "I'm gonna beat Jack Nicklaus." Woods' win on Sunday was his 15th major victory, three short of the standard set by Nicklaus. Additionally, he finished at 13-under 275 and became, at 43, the oldest Masters champion since Nicklaus won his sixth green jacket at 46 in 1986.

"Never stop chasing your crazy dream," Nike tweeted, alongside its signature phrase: #justdoit.

