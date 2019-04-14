Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005

It was a Sunday unlike any other at this tradition unlike any other.

But as he had on four previous Sunday afternoons at Augusta National Golf Club, Tiger Woods stood alone at the top.

Woods, 43, shot a 2-under par 70 to win his first green jacket since 2005 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open. He defeated Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffle, and Brooks Koepeka by one stroke, but that does not begin to tell the story of a dramatic Sunday that ended approximately four-and-a-half hours early after Sunday's tee times were moved ahead due to the threat of severe weather.