Tiger Woods
Published

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, showing off his genes at Junior Golf National Championship

Tiger's 13-year-old son is piping drives just like his dad

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Tiger Woods' son may just have a future in professional golf.

Charlie, 13, participated at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship at Koasati Pines Golf Club in Kinder, Louisiana, this week, and was turning heads not just because of his name, but because he clearly has his dad's genes.

Charlie Woods tees off as his father, Tiger Woods, watches during the first round of the PNC Championship, Dec. 17, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

The 15-time major winner's son piped at least one drive so far beyond those he was paired with in the tournament.

Oh, and Charlie had his dad caddying for him. Not a bad brain to get advice from – Tiger's 82 PGA Tour wins are tied with Sam Snead for the most all-time.

Charlie finished in 11th place (-1, 14 shots back) out of 33 golfers in the 12-13 age group. Cole Kim from La Crescenta, California, won the tournament by six strokes, shooting 15-under. Charlie shot a 72, 69, and 71 in the three-day tournament.

Charlie Woods swings during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 19, 2021, in Orlando. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The father-son duo has participated in each of the last two PNC Championships, where professionals play with a family member. 

Tiger and Charlie are "fairly certain" they will play in the tournament this December.