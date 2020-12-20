Expand / Collapse search
Published

Charlie Woods fist pumps just like dad Tiger after birdie putt

By Justin Tasch | New York Post
Charlie Woods even has his dad’s signature celebration down pat.

Playing as part of a tandem with father Tiger Woods this weekend at the PNC Championship in Orlando, 11-year-old Charlie gave a big fist pump after draining a birdie putt on Sunday.

Charlie has really been following the "like father, like son" proverb, even wearing a matching red shit with his dad, Tiger’s famous Sunday threads.

Charlie also impressed off the tee on Sunday, nearly driving the green from 245 yards away on the 13th hole.

This weekend marked the first time Tiger Woods and son Charlie played in the annual father-son challenge.

"I don’t really care about my game," Tiger Woods said Saturday. "I’m just making sure that Charlie has the time of his life. And he’s doing that."