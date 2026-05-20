Jay Bilas raves about the impact of NIL on college basketball: 'I don't think it's ever been better'

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NIL has been a fixture in college basketball for years now, and ESPN broadcaster Jay Bilas said the sport has never been better.

Bilas, 62, said that NIL has allowed players to be compensated while also staying in school longer.

"I don't think it's ever been better. The players are better than they've ever been. We're seeing now because of NIL, because of player compensation, the players are staying in school longer than they did in prior years," Bilas told Fox News Digital.

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"That's more years of service for college teams out of players than they used to get. And I think it's reflected in a higher level of play. And for those who say that ‘Hey, you know, players should stay in school,’ they're staying in school to further their educations and make money while they're doing it."

Bilas said that if a musician, author or actor were making money while getting an education they would be praised. The former Duke star added that NIL has allowed talent to spread out more and cited Indiana as an example.

"I think it's been nothing but good for the sport. We've seen talent spread out more and look, I'm not a football guy. I like watching football, but I wouldn't consider myself in the expert category, but I find it hard to believe that Indiana could win a national championship under the old system. And they won one in the NIL era," Bilas said.

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"Like Alabama or Clemson, they can't stockpile players three deep at each position like they used to. And one, you can't afford it. And two, players are saying, ‘Wait a minute, I can make this to be a starter at Texas A&M. Why would I go here and be a backup?’"

While Bilas praised NIL, he still doesn’t think the players are being paid their value.

"I think it's nothing but a good thing and it's great for the players that they can now at least bargain for something near their value. They still don't get their value, but at least they're getting near their value," Bilas said.

The broadcaster pointed out the hypocrisy fans have with coaches changing schools compared to players transferring. Bilas said fans don’t complain when coaches leave for another school, but do when a player hits the transfer portal.

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"There's never been a salary cap on coaches. Their compensation keeps going up and up and the coach’s portal is always open. You know, they leave anytime they feel like it and nobody says tampering when another school takes them away. That needs to change because they're under contract at another member institution and in the real world that's called tortious interference with contract, and the NCAA just turns their head the other way and says, ‘nothing to see here.’"

"But they complain when it goes to players, not the NCAA, but fans complain with regard to players but they never seem to complain with regard to coaches."

Bilas will be playing in the American Century Tournament July 10-12 at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. The tournament will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

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