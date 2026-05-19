Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens accuses longtime manager of 'stealing' from him: 'Liar and a thief'

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Terrell Owens accused his former manager of over 15 years of stealing money from him while working for him.

The Hall of Fame receiver posted a photo of an email pointing out alleged funds and a screen recording of a text exchange between the two in which Owens called out Heather Mesalam for "stealing."

"I’m posting this because (Heather Mesalam) has handled my business affairs for 15+ years and I discovered on last Oct 3rd that she had stolen from me. The video screenshot puts everything in perspective," Owens said in a lengthy Instagram caption.

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The photo of the email shows Owens' apparent funds and expenses that Mesalam emailed him, which includes the line, "Me - 1500."

Owens said in a message that those funds were "without my knowledge."

"A PERSON CAN ONLY TAKE SO MUCH! Growing up my grandmama said there’s 2 people she can’t stand…A LIAR and A THIEF... When you’re managing someone’s affairs and getting paid to do it, you have to be accountable for it!" Owens said. "I haven’t always used my voice when I should but I GOT TIME TODAY."

Owens said he debated putting the business out in public "because of the many questions I would receive of what and/or why," but "with the recent deaths of football players by suicide and for my own mental sanity I need to get this off my chest."

"Because if 'I' had stolen from someone, I’d be ALL OVER the news, media, talking heads at ESPN would be having a field day with it along with blogs where my reputation and character would be questioned and destroyed ruining business opportunities and relationships," Owens continued.

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"Heather Mesalam(mezchick), it’s people like you that think that you can just steal from me and think that you’re going to get away with it. Trust me, with ALL that I’ve been through with former agents like Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, the financial advisor Jeff Rubin that they referred me to upon signing with them where they mismanaged football earnings, paying extraordinary child support payments and more."

Rubin was linked to a scandal that involved several NFL players combining to lose over $40 million from 2008 to 2011.

"It's stuff like this that people don’t see and may consider small but it’s what triggers us as athletes and those that have committed suicide in what some call, a selfish act," Owens continued.

Owens also confirmed that Mesalam, "who stole from me," "no longer [works] for me in any capacity" and implored his fans not to worry about him.

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"It's getting handled," Owens said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mesalam for comment.

The former San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys star earned almost $80 million in his career from on-field contracts and endorsements, according to Spotrac.

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