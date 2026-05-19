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Pro Wrestling

Ex-WWE announcer Kayla Becker touts BZZR as 'home base' for sports fans

The sports-only social media platform is designed exclusively for verified creators and passionate fans, Becker says

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Ex-WWE announcer Kayla Becker talks BZZR partnership Video

Ex-WWE announcer Kayla Becker talks BZZR partnership

Former WWE announcer Kayla Becker talks to Fox News Digital about her partnership with BZZR.

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Pro wrestling fans know Kayla Becker as a regular during WWE programming doing backstage interviews, hosting pre-shows and even trying her hand at in-ring announcing.

Becker is being introduced to a whole host of new sports fans due to her partnership with BZZR – a social media platform dedicated to the fanatic.

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Kayla Becker standing at the world premiere of Black Phone 2 in Hollywood

Kayla Becker attends the world premiere of "Black Phone 2" presented by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 8, 2025. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)

She told Fox News Digital she was excited to get back to her broadcasting roots and expanding her coverage outside of sports entertainment.

"Really excited to be a part of BZZR. I obviously have a sports entertainment background when it comes to wrestling. For eight years of my life, I only talked about wrestling, but I only had a passion for sports," she said. "I was actually a sports broadcast minor in college. I had this dream of one day either grow up and play in the WNBA, but I didn’t hit 5-feet tall so that never happened. …. I’m really fortunate that BZZR approached me.

"Chris Dunn, who is actually head of content over there worked with me as a lead writer at WWE. So, when he got involved with BZZR, he was like I know a girl who can talk on camera for an extended period of time about whatever we tell her to. So, that’s essentially where we are right now and I’m having a blast with it."

BZZR intends to be a platform to cut out the noise from the rest of the world that shows up on algorithms of much of the other social media companies.

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Kayla Becker attending the premiere of Bring Her Back at Aero Theatre in Santa Monica

Kayla Becker attends the premiere of "Bring Her Back" at Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 15, 2025. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Becker also told Fox News Digital that BZZR users will be able to talk about sports without the fear of bots or trolls making trouble.

"I think the fact that it’s a social media platform exclusively about sports. I think that in itself is really unique," she said. "Also, all the creators on there are verified creators with a following of their own so when you go on there and sign up, you’re not dealing with bots or trolls. It’s real people who know what they’re talking about and want to share their passion for sports with the community. I’ve been able to bring some followers over from my wrestling world to check out what I’m saying on BZZR. They want to be there.

"So, on other social media platforms, we all experience, there’s some people who maybe shouldn’t be on social media. The good thing about BZZR is it’s a really safe, home base, for sports fans."

Kayla Becker attending Five Nights At Freddy's 2 premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Kayla Becker attends the "Five Nights At Freddy's 2" premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Dec. 2, 2025. (Savion Washington/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)

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Becker joined All Elite Wrestling star MVP and pro wrestling podcaster Dwayne Swayze as content creators on the platform.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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