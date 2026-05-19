Ex-WWE announcer Kayla Becker touts BZZR as 'home base' for sports fans

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Pro wrestling fans know Kayla Becker as a regular during WWE programming doing backstage interviews, hosting pre-shows and even trying her hand at in-ring announcing.

Becker is being introduced to a whole host of new sports fans due to her partnership with BZZR – a social media platform dedicated to the fanatic.

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She told Fox News Digital she was excited to get back to her broadcasting roots and expanding her coverage outside of sports entertainment.

"Really excited to be a part of BZZR. I obviously have a sports entertainment background when it comes to wrestling. For eight years of my life, I only talked about wrestling, but I only had a passion for sports," she said. "I was actually a sports broadcast minor in college. I had this dream of one day either grow up and play in the WNBA, but I didn’t hit 5-feet tall so that never happened. …. I’m really fortunate that BZZR approached me.

"Chris Dunn, who is actually head of content over there worked with me as a lead writer at WWE. So, when he got involved with BZZR, he was like I know a girl who can talk on camera for an extended period of time about whatever we tell her to. So, that’s essentially where we are right now and I’m having a blast with it."

BZZR intends to be a platform to cut out the noise from the rest of the world that shows up on algorithms of much of the other social media companies.

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Becker also told Fox News Digital that BZZR users will be able to talk about sports without the fear of bots or trolls making trouble.

"I think the fact that it’s a social media platform exclusively about sports. I think that in itself is really unique," she said. "Also, all the creators on there are verified creators with a following of their own so when you go on there and sign up, you’re not dealing with bots or trolls. It’s real people who know what they’re talking about and want to share their passion for sports with the community. I’ve been able to bring some followers over from my wrestling world to check out what I’m saying on BZZR. They want to be there.

"So, on other social media platforms, we all experience, there’s some people who maybe shouldn’t be on social media. The good thing about BZZR is it’s a really safe, home base, for sports fans."

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Becker joined All Elite Wrestling star MVP and pro wrestling podcaster Dwayne Swayze as content creators on the platform.