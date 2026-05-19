Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens OTA as new coach Jesse Minter downplays voluntary practice skip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens were without their two-time NFL MVP quarterback when Tuesday’s organized team activities (OTAs) began.

Why Lamar Jackson was absent from Tuesday’s media-open practice remains unclear. Monday’s voluntary OTAs were closed to reporters. New Ravens coach Jesse Minter offered little explanation but downplayed concerns about Jackson’s absence and suggested the star quarterback would return soon.

"Lamar’s been one of our leaders of the offseason program, and he had a couple things going on yesterday and today, and I do expect him to be back soon," Minter said. "We’ve had some great conversations. I know when he’s going to be back and again, I’ll probably leave those between me and Lamar."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Minter replaced John Harbaugh, who was dismissed in January after 18 seasons as the Ravens’ head coach. The New York Giants hired Harbaugh shortly after his departure from Baltimore.

Jackson’s attendance at voluntary offseason activities has drawn attention because of its inconsistency throughout his NFL career. It’s hard to say how much that matters, but it’s certainly an issue critics have pointed to from time to time. His contract, with two years remaining, has also been a significant topic lately after he and the Ravens did not agree to an extension before the start of free agency. Baltimore instead restructured Jackson’s deal to create cap space.

LAMAR JACKSON HITS BACK AT CRITICS WITH FAITHFUL MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The Ravens held minicamp in April — the first under Minter — and Jackson was in attendance.

At the end of Tuesday's OTAs, the team took part in a little game in which players from the offense and defense competed at throwing medicine balls. Minter said that’s part of preparing the team to play well in the most important moments.

"We end practice every day (with an) ‘At our best when our best is needed’ period, and so that could be anything different. Today, we decided to do a little friendly competition," Minter said.

"Right now, you can’t really do the football competition, and so I thought it would be something different, something fun. I try to get guys to not know what’s about to happen and answer the bell when their number’s called, and it’s as simple as that. That’s really all we’re trying to get done with that and make it fun, have the guys pull for each other."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Star running back Derrick Henry caused a brief scare after a knee-to-knee collision with another player. Though he stayed down momentarily, he later returned to practice.

"The ground felt like a bed for a little while," he said. "And I saw you all (reporters) looking hot and bored, so I was like, ‘I need to give them something to tweet and write about.’"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.