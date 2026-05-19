Former WWE NXT UK star Rohan Raja talks journey to pro wrestling, surprising reaction he got from his family

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Rohan Raja was a major player on the tag team scene for WWE NXT UK before the brand shut down and folded into the current state of NXT programming. He came a long way from his roots in the United Kingdom and Australia to being a challenger for the tag team titles.

Raja was born in the United Kingdom and was thrust into pro wrestling fandom thanks to his grandfather, father and brother, who were all massive fans. He got his first glimpse at the sport when he was just four years old and knew right away it was a career he wanted to pursue.

"It just became something me and my brother would do all the time and we’d just watch it all the time and when I was a little kid I had that crazy dream that I wanted to be a professional wrestler," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "A lot of people have these crazy dreams when they are younger except a lot of people don’t follow it and it just never stopped and I just dedicated my whole upbringing, like I dedicated my whole life just to be able to do this. That’s pretty much how I got into it."

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Raja shared that he was a bit nervous when he first revealed he wanted to become a pro wrestler.

He explained that, as being a person of Indian descent, he was likely going to be steered away from doing something "extraordinary." However, he was stunned to learn how supportive his family was – there was no lecture, no argument. From there, it was about going to the right school to get properly trained and get set up for success.

"I was scared for the longest time," he told Fox News Digital. "I remember I was saving a lot of money because I wanted to move to Calgary (Canada) to get trained by Lance Storm. I was like, man, how am I gonna do this? I remember talking to my brother and my sister and they were like if you have a full plan and you present it to dad and mom, they should be good with it.

"My background is of Indian descent. So, even though, I was born in the UK and I grew up in Australia, we still have those core values, you don’t go for that particular extraordinary career path. You usually go for the safe bet. It was very surprising because when I sat my dad down, I told him, and he was just like, ‘So, what’s next? What school do you want to go to?’ I was just thinking, ‘What? He’s not giving me a lecture?’ From the get go, him and my brother have been like my biggest fans and so has my mom and my sister. It was very relieving to see how they took it."

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WWE NXT UK was hardly the first stop for Raja. He went to wrestling school and worked some of the independents in Western Canada. He performed for the Prairie Wrestling Alliance (PWA) in Canada, Real Canadian Wrestling (RCW) and even made his way to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) before he got the chance at possibly trying out for a WWE contract.

He detailed to Fox News Digital how he was able to get the tryout despite not being a Canadian citizen.

"When I was based in Calgary, I worked the western independents in Canada for almost two years and then I moved to Toronto. I was training with Yuki Ishikawa down there and then I had a TNA run briefly. I had a tryout in 2017 and then from 2018-2019 I had a TV run with a group called the Desi Hit Squad back then," he explained. "I ended up asking for my release I think it was around April 2019. Then, I contacted the WWE because they were doing a Canadian tryout in August of that year. I didn’t have any communication with them prior because I was contracted. I was banking on that and I remember I got feedback, like, ‘We know who you are. We’ve been keeping track of you but this tryout is only for Canadians.’ I’m not a Canadian citizen or anything. So I was like, damn man, this is my perfect chance to do it. And I was kinda preparing to move to the UK. I had that in my mind for that next goal.

"Anyway, when I got that, I think it was only a week later or something, I got a contact again saying, ‘No, no, no, you’re on the tryout.’ I had to stay prepared for that. It was a tryout consisting of 50 people across Canada and at the time, I was the only one who got picked. They came to me with a proposal if I wanted to go to the U.S. or the UK but I really wanted to learn British style of wrestling. So, I kinda pushed for the UK since I was going to move there anyway. Fast forward, I ended up moving to the UK, I signed with NXT UK, and had a great time there."

Raja said working at WWE NXT UK helped him learn from some of the best in the industry, like William Regal, and it helped him amplify his TV work.

He said the only disappointment he could think of was awaiting for the debut of NXT Europe, which never came.

"I think the pros are you’re just learning so much, which is great," he said. "The European workers are really good. There’s so many different coaches so you would just learning something every day. I would learn a lot from William Regal. We were in a group and his son was a part of that faction at the time, so I was learning a lot from him. I think if you go into it with a positive mindset, you can retain so much knowledge, you can learn so much. And being at TNA prior, I learned how the TV product works – TV angles and everything. I feel like with NXT, it gave me more of that and I really got this groove going.

"I think the only con I would say was, primarily because the NXT UK shut down at the time, and we thought it was coming back in Europe and they had that in their plans but I think the transition of the whole sale when they ended up selling the company, it kinda got put on hold. So, I think that was the biggest con. But besides that, the whole time I was there, I had a great time."

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Raja is now working with Maple Leaf Pro – the Canadian promotion revived by Scott D’Amore. The company recently inked a TV deal with TSN. MLP’s "Mayhem" is set to debut on June 12 and 13.