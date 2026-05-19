Jalen Hurts absent from AJ Brown's wedding as Eagles trade rumors continue to swirl: report

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It could mean nothing, but then again, the A.J. Brown saga with the Philadelphia Eagles remains a hot topic heading into the 2026 NFL season.

With Brown’s wedding taking place this past weekend, among those not in attendance was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, according to TMZ.

It’s unknown if Hurts received an invite to Saturday’s event at Montage Laguna Beach in California, or whether he sent his teammate a gift for his big day.

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The outlet also reported that there were no Eagles teammates at the wedding, while noting it was also unknown if they were invited as well. A former Eagles teammate, Darius Slay, was in attendance.

Either way, the no-show by Hurts, or any current Eagles players for that matter, simply adds to the mysterious status of Brown and the franchise as rumors have been swirling all offseason.

A.J. BROWN TRADE RUMORS: LATEST NEWS CONCERNING EAGLES' STAR WIDE RECEIVER

The main tune of those speculating about Brown is that he will be traded to a new squad before the start of the year. And it could be coming very soon with rumors saying he might be on the move June 1, as NFL contracts become more flexible in terms of making trades.

The New England Patriots, who lost in Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks this past season, have been attached to those rumors the entire time. Many believe they would be a top candidate to land Brown, that is, if the Eagles decide it best to move on from their Pro Bowl receiver.

What isn’t a rumor is Brown’s frustration with his role in Philadelphia, especially this past season under offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who was fired from his post heading into 2026. Throughout the season, Brown made direct, as well as subtle, remarks about his usage despite the Eagles setting themselves up to reach the playoffs.

When they got there, the San Francisco 49ers took down the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Wild Card Round at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

During the year, Brown did everything from calling the Eagles a "s--- show" during a Twitch live stream, to cracking jokes about his usage during streamed games of Madden.

In the case of Brown’s wedding, it’s also worth noting Hurts’ absence considering the signal caller is the godfather of the receiver’s daughter, Jersee. They have a long-standing friendship that began before their time together in Philadelphia.

Brown’s production immediately skyrocketed when he was traded to the Eagles before the 2022 season, tallying a career-high 1,496 yards on 88 catches with 11 touchdowns while catching passes from Hurts for the first time. He followed that up with 1,456 yards on 106 receptions and seven touchdowns in 2023, his second straight Pro Bowl season.

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The Eagles ended up defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 campaign, but Brown saw his production dip to 67 catches for 1,079 yards despite scoring seven times once more. The addition of All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley, who won Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, impacted the need to throw the football.

Then, Brown had the lowest production in yards since his 2021 season in last year’s performance for the Eagles, tallying 1,003 on 78 grabs with seven touchdowns.

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