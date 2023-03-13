Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods' lawyers dismiss Erica Herman's sexual assault claim, say she amounts to 'jilted ex-girlfriend'

Woods has been the subject of two lawsuits

Ryan Gaydos
Tiger Woods’ lawyers dismissed the notion that Erica Herman’s claims constitute a "sexual assault dispute" or a "sexual harassment dispute" amid her lawsuit against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Trust.

According to new court documents filed Monday in Florida, Woods’ lawyers say that Herman did not allege any sexual harassment or assault claims against the legendary golfer and say the "bare reference to the statute, without any allegations to support its application to the facts of this case, is insufficient to relieve Ms. Herman from her contractual obligation to arbitrate."

Erica Herman, left, and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women's Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit and Serena Williams on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Erica Herman, left, and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women's Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit and Serena Williams on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Woods’ lawyers called Herman’s case against the golfer "a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect."

Furthermore, the lawyers described Herman as a "jilted ex-girlfriend."

Herman cited the Speak Out Act as a reason to get out from under the nondisclosure agreement (NDA) she says she was forced to sign working as a restaurant manager for Woods’ eatery in Florida. She asked the court to review the NDA for clarity on what she can say. There were no claims of sexual assault made in either lawsuit.

Team USA's Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman during Ryder Cup practice.

Team USA's Tiger Woods' girlfriend Erica Herman during Ryder Cup practice. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

TIGER WOODS' ATTORNEYS DENY LEGENDARY GOLFER FORCED EX-GIRLFRIEND TO AGREE TO TENANCY AGREEMENTS

In this lawsuit against the trust, Herman claimed she was in an oral tenancy agreement to live in the Hobe Sound, Florida, home for up to 11 years but had only been there for six. She said she was tricked to leave the home and was locked out upon her return. She is seeking $30 million in damages.

"Ms. Herman is a not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute," Woods’ lawyers said in Monday’s filings. "Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding."

PGA golfer Tiger Woods, left, and girlfriend Erica Herman look on prior to the game between the UCF Knights and the Stanford Cardinals at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 14, 2019.

PGA golfer Tiger Woods, left, and girlfriend Erica Herman look on prior to the game between the UCF Knights and the Stanford Cardinals at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Sept. 14, 2019. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

The initial lawsuit against the trust was filed in October, just months after Woods and Herman were spotted together at the U.S. Open.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.