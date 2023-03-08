Tiger Woods faces lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Erica Herman over NDA, cites Speak Out Act

Erica Herman, the apparent former girlfriend of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, filed a lawsuit in Florida on Monday over a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she was allegedly forced to sign, citing the Speak Out Act, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

According to the court documents, Herman claimed the NDA was executed during her employment for him and that a trust controlled by Woods is enforceable against her. Herman believes the NDA is "invalid and unenforceable." She also described the issues as "not legally certain."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This uncertainty is acute and important. Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has," the documents say. "She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom. There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the Court."

If the NDA is valid and enforceable, Herman asks for clarity over the scope of what she may disclose publicly, including her own experiences, the experiences of her family members, photographs and information from sources other than Woods himself.

LPGA'S SUZANN PETTERSEN DEFENDS TIGER WOODS, BELIEVES TAMPON PRANK WASN'T 'MEANT TO BE OFFENSIVE IN ANY WAY'

Herman claims the NDA should be unenforceable under the Speak Out Act, which "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."

The act became law in December 2022.

A rep for Woods did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

TMZ Sports first reported the lawsuit.

Woods and Herman started dating in 2017. She was a restaurant manager at his The Woods Jupiter in Florida. She was also by his side through various golf tournaments and when Woods crashed his vehicle in Los Angeles in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two were last spotted together at the 2022 U.S. Open. It is unclear exactly when they split.