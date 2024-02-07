Tiger Woods 'excited' to return to competitive golf, commits to upcoming Genesis Invitational

For the first time in almost a year, golfing great Tiger Woods will compete in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

On Wednesday, the 15-time major winner confirmed his participation in next week's Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts.

Woods took to social media and said he was "excited to be a playing host" to one of the tour's upcoming signature events in Pacific Palisades, California.

Woods also teased his announcement Monday of new apparel now that he has ended a relationship with Nike that dated to 1996 when he turned pro.

"The vision remains the same," he wrote.

Riviera is the course Woods has played the most times — 12 as a pro — without winning. Woods stepped away from competitive golf after the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Woods cited "constant" pain when he decided to withdraw from the tournament before third-round play began. Woods then missed the 2023 PGA Championship as he recovered from surgery on his ankle.

Woods shared an encouraging update on his ankle in November but cautioned that the issues in his leg remain a work in progress.

" My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever," Woods said at the time in reference to the subtalar fusion surgery. "That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for."

Woods was seriously injured in a February 2021 single-car crash in California . According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Woods was driving as fast as 87 mph. His rate of speed was more than 45 mph above the posted speed limit.

Woods did play alongside his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in December. The father-son duo finished the tournament in a fifth-place tie.

The Genesis Invitational is a limited field for top performers. Woods will be playing on a sponsor exemption.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.