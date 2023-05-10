Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship
Tiger Woods out of PGA Championship following ankle surgery

Woods underwent surgery after withdrawing from the Masters

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tiger Woods will not be at the 2023 PGA Championship as he continues to recover from surgery on his ankle. 

The PGA Tour released the field Wednesday for the 105th installment of the second major of the year scheduled for May 18 at Oak Hill Country Club, and Woods was noticeably missing from the list. 

Tiger Woods at 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods reacts on the 18th hole during the continuation of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Woods, 47, underwent surgery on his right ankle April 19 to "address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," an injury sustained during his February 2021 car accident. 

His agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN earlier this month there was no timetable for his return after news broke that his longtime caddie Joe LaCava would be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay for the foreseeable future. 

"Tiger said repeatedly he's going to play a very limited schedule around the majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery," Steinberg said. "Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that. We're just moving on."

Tiger Woods walks with caddie Joe LaCava a the The Genesis Invitational

Joe LaCava, caddie of Tiger Woods, walks on the fifth green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 19, 2023, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.  (Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

Woods underwent surgery just days after withdrawing from the Masters. It was his first tournament since the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished tied for 45th.

Woods said after his first round at Augusta he was "sore" and admitted before the tournament started he was not 100% healthy.

Tiger Woods waves to Augusta National crowd during the Masters golf tournament

Tiger Woods waves after his weather-delayed second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The only player from the top 100 not in the field is Will Zalatoris, who is No. 9 in the world and out for the rest of the season after surgery on his lower back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

