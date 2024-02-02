Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Tom Brady proves he's human with nightmare tee shot at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ryan Morik
Published
Turns out Tom Brady is one of us.

We've all been there.

You're lining up to hit a drive deep into the fairway, and the ball goes almost nowhere.

Brady, despite being a single-digit handicap, had that moment Friday.

Tom Brady tee shot

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links Feb. 2, 2024, in Pebble Beach, Calif.  (Tracy Wilcox/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion might want to get back to football after what he pulled off Friday at Pebble Beach.

Brady was playing in the Pro-Am at the famed Bay Area golf course when he pulled out his driver, ready to smack one.

He nearly swung and missed entirely.

Brady topped the ball, causing it to bounce directly in front of his tee, and the ball rolled still just a few feet in front of him.

He was clearly not thrilled.

Brady has impressed on the course before, holing out during "The Match" in 2020 from well over 100 yards, prompting some smack talk to Charles Barkley.

Brady on the golf course

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady plays a shot during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course Feb. 1, 2024, in Pebble Beach, Calif.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"Take a suck of that, Chuck," Brady said.

Barkley is probably getting the last laugh after Brady's failed tee shot.

Brady, an eight handicap, is paired with Keegan Bradley in the tournament.

Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, right, bumps fists with Keegan Bradley of the United States during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course Feb. 1, 2024, in Pebble Beach, Calif.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers are also playing in the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler is in a three-way tie with Thomas Detry and Ludvig Aberg at 11 under through two rounds.

