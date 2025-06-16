Thunder beat Pacers in Game 5 of NBA Finals to come within one win of first Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oklahoma City Thunder and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are one game away from their first championship after beating the Indiana Pacers 120-109 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points, crossing the 30-point mark for the second consecutive game, and fourth time in this finals. But it was Jalen Williams that led the game, putting up 40 points for Oklahoma City.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers in scoring with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton, who has been hailed as one of the clutchest players in this year's playoffs, had one of his worst games, scoring just four points, with all four points coming from the free-throw line. Haliburton missed his only six field goal attempts of the night.

The series will return to Indiana for Game 6 on Thursday as the Pacers look to stave off elimination.

The Pacers will be without their good luck charm however, as WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark will be busy with her own game for the Indiana Fever that night.

History is on Oklahoma's City side, as teams that win Game 5 in NBA postseason series end up winning the series 74.2% of the time.