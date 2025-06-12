Charles Barkley slams Knicks amid team's search for next head coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks’ plan to hire a successor to Tom Thibodeau does not appear to be going so well at the start of the NBA offseason.

The team was rumored to be interested in former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott before he took the Phoenix Suns’ head-coaching job and the Cavaliers’ associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, who the Knicks have yet to pull the trigger on bringing in.

ESPN reported over the last few days the Knicks have tried to reach out to several teams’ current head coaches in an attempt to lure them via trade. Among those reportedly on the list were the Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Chris Finch, Houston Rockets’ Ime Udoka and Atlanta Hawks’ Quin Snyder. All to no avail.

Charles Barkley took a swipe at the Knicks’ early offseaon woes.

"The Knicks gotta be the stupidest damn people in the world," Barkley said on NBA TV before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. "You don’t fire no good coach like that and don’t have a plan. I mean, Thibs did a hell of a job, obviously something’s going on there. You don’t have a plan? And now three coaches have turned you down. You’ve gotta have a plan, man. And they don’t have a plan. I don’t know what the hell they’re going to do."

The Knicks fired Thibodeau after the team reached its farthest spot in the postseason since 2000.

New York was 51-31 and has a decent team built around Jalen Brunson. It is unclear what the offseason will hold for the organization.