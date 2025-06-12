Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Knicks

Charles Barkley slams Knicks amid team's search for next head coach

The Knicks have reportedly struck out a few times looking for a new head coach

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Did the New York Knicks make the right move firing Tim Thibodeau | Breakfast Ball Video

Did the New York Knicks make the right move firing Tim Thibodeau | Breakfast Ball

NBA champion Eddie House debates with Craig Carton whether the New York Knicks made the right move firing Tim Thibodeau.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks’ plan to hire a successor to Tom Thibodeau does not appear to be going so well at the start of the NBA offseason.

The team was rumored to be interested in former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott before he took the Phoenix Suns’ head-coaching job and the Cavaliers’ associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, who the Knicks have yet to pull the trigger on bringing in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Charles Barkley at March Madness

TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at State Farm Stadium on April 6, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

ESPN reported over the last few days the Knicks have tried to reach out to several teams’ current head coaches in an attempt to lure them via trade. Among those reportedly on the list were the Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Chris Finch, Houston Rockets’ Ime Udoka and Atlanta Hawks’ Quin Snyder. All to no avail.

Charles Barkley took a swipe at the Knicks’ early offseaon woes.

DEMARCUS COUSINS KICKED OFF PUERTO RICAN BASKETBALL TEAM AFTER HEATED EXCHANGE WITH FANS TURNS PHYSICAL

Tom Thibodeau looks on

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on prior to game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 31, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

"The Knicks gotta be the stupidest damn people in the world," Barkley said on NBA TV before Game 3 of the NBA Finals. "You don’t fire no good coach like that and don’t have a plan. I mean, Thibs did a hell of a job, obviously something’s going on there. You don’t have a plan? And now three coaches have turned you down. You’ve gotta have a plan, man. And they don’t have a plan. I don’t know what the hell they’re going to do."

The Knicks fired Thibodeau after the team reached its farthest spot in the postseason since 2000.

Tom Thibodeau speaks

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, New York. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York was 51-31 and has a decent team built around Jalen Brunson. It is unclear what the offseason will hold for the organization.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.