Miami Heat

Heat's Tyler Herro makes startling comments about history before 1950

Herro's remarks were made on a livestream

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro made startling claims during a recent livestream as he got firmly settled into what could be an exciting offseason for the organization.

Herro was spotted with popular Twitch streamers Adin Ross and N3on and was asked whether he thought Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain would be a top-five player in today’s NBA.

Tyler Herro complains

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, #14, reacts in the third quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on April 23, 2025. (David Richard-Imagn Images)

Herro said he did not know what Chamberlain "looked like" when he played and believed that Chamberlain did, in fact, score 100 points in a single NBA game.

Then, the conversation veered off track.

"You think history is a real thing?" Herro asked.

Ross replied, "Yeah."

"Nah, I don’t believe in history," Herro said. "No, I’m dead a--."

Tyler Herro vs Warriors

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, #14, looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami on March 25, 2025. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Ross was perplexed and asked, "you don’t believe in s--- that happened like 200 years ago?" Herro said, "No, hell no," adding that he did not believe man actually landed on the moon.

Ross smirked to the camera.

"I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe in anything that happened before 1950," Herro said while later questioning how historians knew that Christopher Columbus sailed west and landed in the present-day Bahamas and later Cuba and Hispaniola.

It is unclear whether Herro was being serious with his answers as he seemed to be chummy with Ross and N3on.

Tyler Herro vs Grizzlies

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, #14, reacts after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami on April 3, 2025. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

The 25-year-old was born in Milwaukee and attended Whitnall High School in Greenfield before he attended the University of Kentucky.

