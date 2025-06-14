Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Thunder beat Pacers in Game 4 of NBA Finals to even series

This year's NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points for the Thunder

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers to earn a 111-104 victory on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and evened the series at two games a piece. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback win. The NBA MVP had nine straight points down the stretch to clinch the come-from-behind victory. 

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the hoop as Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) blocks Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the hoop as Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) blocks Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

The Pacers came out flying, scoring 20 points in the first 4:59 – only the second time all season the Thunder gave up so many so quickly. They led by as many as nine early, but were unable to pull away.

And things got chippy for the first time in the series wheb Toppin was called for a Flagrant 1 on Caruso midway through the second quarter, then Toppin was the recipient of a Flagrant 1 from Lu Dort just before the half. The Pacers closed on a 15-6 run, taking a 60-57 lead into the break.

Toppin’s baseline dunk late in the third put Indiana up 86-76, its first double-digit lead of the series coming late in the 15th quarter of the series. Back came OKC: A 13-3 run tied the game early in the fourth at 89, the first of a handful of those down the stretch.

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the hoop past Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  (Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

The game was then tied at 91, tied at 95 and tied at 97, before Gilgeous-Alexander’s step-back with 2:23 left put the Thunder up 104-103, their first lead of the second half. 

Jalen Williams added 27, Alex Caruso had 20 and Chet Holmgren finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Thunder. They did it the hard way — with a season-low three 3-pointers, and no assists from Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time all season.

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.  (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)

Pascal Siakam scored 20 for Indiana, which got 18 from Tyrese Haliburton and 17 from Obi Toppin.

Game 5 of the series is at Oklahoma City on Monday night, with the Thunder now having reclaimed home-court advantage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

