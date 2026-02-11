Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, 32, thinks return to early form may just be 'around the corner'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordan Spieth wants to get back to his old form, and he's hoping this weekend at Pebble Beach is the start of it.

Spieth, of course, won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, then was coasting to back-to-back green jackets before what's become an infamous collapse. Since then, he's won the PGA Championship but has never quite regained what he used to have in the tank.

This weekend, though, Spieth will be at a famed course where he's won before, taking home the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017.

"There's no better place on planet Earth than Pebble Beach when it's 65 degrees," Spieth said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Spieth and the Pro-Am have one thing in common in their respective partnerships with AT&T. This year marks the 41st that AT&T will be the sponsor of the Pro-Am.

"I think it's one of the best golf courses in the world, not to mention now as an elevated event, it's now become one of the best tournaments in the world on one of the best golf courses in the world," Spieth said. "The fact that, for me, it almost feels like kind of a home event. There's a lot of stuff that AT&T does to make me feel welcome, they're rooting for me like everybody there's rooting for me at the event, which is pretty awesome. It's a great kind of kickstart to the year."

Amazingly enough, Spieth is only 32 years old, with plenty of golf ahead of him. Admittedly, he takes some peeks at the young bucks taking over the game, especially considering that since the turn of the decade, 15 of the last 23 major winners are younger than Spieth.

"It's funny, even after I'd have been on Tour, six, seven years, you know, they were only a few years younger than me, and I knew them from grade school and high school, college, so I knew who they were, and then all of a sudden now I'm like, man, I don't, these, these guys were born after 2000," Spieth joked.

"But, you know, I feel great, right? Like, I feel healthy. I'm at a different stage in life now where I got three little kids that kind of take the show on the road. I feel like I've started to find that balance the last couple years."

Spieth has earned less than $5.5 million in the last two golf seasons after earning more than $7 million in 2023 alone, and this past year was the first Ryder Cup he did not make since playing in his first in 2014. But being an Open Championship victory away from becoming the seventh golfer ever to achieve the career grand slam, he's not writing himself off just yet.

"I'm looking at trying to have a really solid run. I'm looking for consistency. I'm looking for the consistency that I know I'm capable of, that I had for the first five, six years of my career where it felt like, you know, each week, I teed it up, and, not to say I didn't miss a cut here or there or have some off weeks. But for the most part, I was in it and felt like I was in it week in and week out. And that kind of consistency leads to results," Spieth said.

"I'd love to pick off more majors. I love to duplicate the career I've had in this point over the next eight years, right? Like, as far as wins, majors, whatever that may be. But the way to get there is just becoming more consistent again. I feel like that level of consistency is right around the corner again, and that'll yield results."

