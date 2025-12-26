Texas' top running back to enter transfer portal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas Longhorns offense took a huge hit before the team’s bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines next week.

Quintrevion Wisner, the team’s leading rusher, plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, his agent Grayson Sheena told multiple outlets. He led the Longhorns with 1,064 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2024 and had 597 rushing yards in 2025 with three touchdowns.

He earned Third Team All-SEC honors last season for his performance as the Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal. The Longhorns struggled for the most part, starting the season No. 1 in the nation but falling to Ohio State right off the bat.

Wisner had only one game of more than 100 yards rushing and it came at a key time. He ran for 155 yards in Texas’ regular-season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns won the game, 27-17, and were hoping to have done enough to earn a College Football Playoff bid.

Instead, Texas will play Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The transfer will allow head coach Steve Sarkisian to see what he has in his young running backs. Christina Clark and James Simon remain on the roster. C.J. Baxter and Jerrick Gibson also announced their intention to transfer, according to ESPN.

Texas, under Arch Manning’s leadership, finished the regular season 9-3. Manning is set to return to the Longhorns for the 2026 season.