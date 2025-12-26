Georgia Tech coach Brent Key defends state of college football amid widespread criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In less than four full seasons, Brent Key has turned the Georgia Tech football program around. He guided the Yellow Jackets to a 9-3 record in 2025 and was recently rewarded with a contract extension that ties him to his alma mater through 2029.

As Key and Georgia Tech put the finishing touches on preparations for Saturday’s matchup with BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Key took a moment to share his thoughts on the often-maligned state of college football.

"I think the state of college football … college football is at the greatest place it’s ever been," Key told reporters Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Key cited the fan experience and the strong viewership the sport frequently draws.

"The fan experience, the viewership … college football is at an all-time high," Key noted. "The amount of people watching games, watching playoff games, watching (ESPN’s) ‘College GameDay,’ it’s just overall college football is a way of life, and I think college football, the interest in it is at an all-time high."

GEORGIA COACH KIRBY SMART PUSHES BACK ON TRANSFER PORTAL HYPE, STRESSES PRACTICE OVER PUBLICITY

While the current version of the college football calendar and the 12-team playoff format have been widely debated and critiqued, Key highlighted what he believes are the sport’s strong points.

The advent of name, image and likeness (NIL) rules and the increase in player mobility via the transfer portal have had massive effects on college football. While Key is well aware of the seismic shifts in the sport’s landscape, he also acknowledged the ebbs and flows college football has gone through roughly every couple of decades.

Key gave credence to the positive progress he has seen over the years.

"There was a time when it was voted on who the national champion was. So, times change. You look at college football. Every 15 to 20 years, there is a major overhaul in college football. We’re going through one of those times right now," Key said.

"Massive changes don’t just happen overnight. At the end of the day, our job is to graduate players from college, get their degree and change their lives. We do that through the avenue of football."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pop-Tarts Bowl kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.