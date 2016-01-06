Texas State hires James Madison's Withers as head coach

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Texas State has hired Everett Withers as its football coach after he spent the last two seasons at James Madison.

Withers was 18-7 at James Madison with an FCS playoff appearance this season. James Madison received a first-round bye and lost to Colgate 44-38 in the second round.

He replaces Dennis Franchione, who retired last month after going 39-43 in five seasons leading Texas State through its transition from FCS to FBS.

The 52-year-old Withers has spent most of his long coaching career as an college assistant, including a stint at Ohio State. Before James Madison, his one previous season as a head coach was 2011 at North Carolina. Withers took over the Tar Heels when Butch Davis was fired in July. The Tar Heels went 7-6.