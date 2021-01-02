Texas Longhorns football coach Tom Herman fired weeks after athletic director's reassurance

Texas fired football coach Tom Herman on Saturday, weeks after athletic director Chris Del Conte seemingly backed him.

The university made the announcement days after the Longhorns beat Colorado 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals, Texas said in a statement.

President Jay Hartzell and the chair of the UT Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, agreed with Del Conte's recommendation, according to the statement.

Herman took over as the Longhorns’ coach in 2017 and was 32-18 in that span. He led the team to a bowl game in each of his four seasons, winning every one, including the Sugar Bowl in 2018.

MISSISSIPPI STATE'S MIKE LEACH 'SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED' OVER POSTGAME MELEE, ESPN STAR SAYS

However, Texas never made it to the College Football Playoff.

Del Conte seemingly ended speculation over Herman’s future last month as Texas’ regular season ended.

"My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach," he said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herman had three seasons left on his guaranteed contract, which was going to pay him more than $6 million per year.