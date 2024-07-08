Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Texas' Arch Manning tries to put concerns about potential transfer to rest

Manning shined at Texas spring game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Arch Manning will likely be the backup to Quinn Ewers for the second straight season at Texas, sparking concerns he could transfer from the school if he doesn’t get to play.

Manning made clear that he’s sticking with the Longhorns.

Arch Manning warms up

Texas quarterback Arch Manning gets loose before the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State on Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It’s tough because you want to be out there playing with your boys," he said in an interview with The Athletic. "But [it came down to] just realizing there’s nowhere else I want to be, and it was my dream to play at Texas. I’m going to stick it out and play there eventually."

Manning turned heads at the spring game this year. He was 19 of 25 with 355 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore.

Ewers told the outlet that he believes Manning understands Texas will best prepare him for the NFL.

Arch Manning comes out

Texas quarterback Arch Manning runs onto the field before the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State on Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I think his actions definitely go to show that the kid’s got some patience, for sure," Ewers added. "I know it’s tough, because when I went to Ohio State, obviously it’s tough sitting behind somebody."

Manning got a chance to play against Texas Tech in November. He was 2 of 5 with 30 passing yards. He also made an appearance in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State but didn’t throw a pass.

Texas is poised to have its quarterback situation set for at least the next three seasons if Manning decides to stay through his senior season.

Ewers led Texas to a 12-2 season but lost in the Sugar Bowl to Washington.

Arch Manning calls signals

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns is shown during the spring game in Austin, Texas, on April 20, 2024. (University of Texas Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

The 2024 season will be one of the more anticipated seasons in recent memory.

