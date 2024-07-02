Colorado football faces uphill battle as Big 12 preseason rankings list Buffaloes outside top-10

The Deion Sanders-led Colorado football team had a disappointing finish last season.
Colorado was able to attract some top recruits in 2024 as the Pro Football Hall of Famer orchestrated a massive roster overhaul. The Buffaloes' 4-8 record in 2023 was an improvement over its 1-11 mark in the season prior to Sanders' arrival.
But, the Buffaloes will face an uphill battle when they kick off their inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference in late August. As the calendar turns to July, the conference's football media preseason poll was revealed.
The Big 12 Conference has expanded to 16 schools. Entering the 2024 season, media members projected the Buffaloes as the 11th best team in the conference.
Colorado's roster does feature elite talent at some key positions. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders received All-Big 12 honors, while star wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter was the preseason pick for defensive player of the year.
However, some appear to believe the Buffaloes' deficiencies could prevent the team from racking up a significant number of wins in 2024.
Colorado could enter several games this upcoming season as an underdog. The Buffaloes will host North Dakota State to open the regular season. They will then travel to Nebraska, followed by a matchup with in-state rival Colorado State.
The Buffaloes return home to take on Baylor, before traveling UCF. The remainder of Colorado's schedule is listed below:
Oct. 12 - Kansas State
Oct. 19 - at Arizona
Oct. 26 - Cincinnati
Nov. 9 - at Texas Tech
Nov. 16 - Utah
Nov. 23 - at Kansas
Nov. 29 - Oklahoma State
Utah took the top spot in the Big 12 preseason poll, while Arizona State rounded out the list. The full preseason poll is listed below:
1. Utah
2. Kansas State
3. Oklahoma State
4. Kansas
5. Arizona
6. Iowa State
7. West Virginia
8. UCF
9. Texas Tech
10. TCU
11. Colorado
12. Baylor
13. BYU
14. Cincinnati
15. Houston
16. Arizona State
The always confident Sanders will have to coach Colorado to victory during the regular season to disprove some of the doubts surrounding the Buffaloes.
The Big 12 Media Days are scheduled for July 9-10 in Las Vegas. Sanders missed last year's Pac-12 Conference Media Days due to a "routine, follow-up" procedure on his foot.
