Arch Manning throws pair of 75-yard touchdown passes as he puts on show at Texas' spring game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is set to back up Quinn Ewers for the 2024 season, but he proved in Saturday’s spring game that he’s ready to play at a moment’s notice.

Manning put on a show in the spring game. Starring for Team White against Team Orange, Manning was 19-of-25 with 355 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Manning had a pair of 75-yard touchdown passes in the game. The first came on his first throw in the contest.

He found DeAndre Moore for the long touchdown in the first quarter. Manning was 11-of-13 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

In the fourth quarter, Manning found Isaiah Bond for a 75-yard score to put Team White up 34-28 late in the game.

"I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football. He hadn't really played in a year," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game, via ESPN. "When he keeps his eyes up and steps up in the pocket, he can deliver those balls down the field the way we like to play. It was good to see, and it's good to see some of the guys around him play with him the way that they did.

"We're very fortunate at the quarterback position to have a third-year starter to have the backup that we have."

Sarkisian credited Manning’s overall patience as he went from QB3 to QB2 as Ewers remained in college and passed up the NFL Draft after the 2023 season.

Trey Owens, who could end up behind Manning on the depth chart, was 14-of-21 with 228 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Texas opens the season on Aug. 31 against Colorado State. They have a Week 2 game against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.