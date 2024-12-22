Expand / Collapse search
NCAA

Texas AG sues NCAA over trans inclusion in women's sports

NCAA accused of violating Texas Trade Practices Act

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Sunday and accused the collegiate organization of deceptive marketing practices for including transgender athletes in women’s sports.

Paxton said in a news release the NCAA violated the Texas Trade Practices Act "which exists to protect consumers from businesses attempting to mislead or trick them into purchasing goods or services that are not as advertised."

Charlie Baker in August 2024

NCAA President Charlie Baker (Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar/USA TODAY NETWORK/File)

He accused the NCAA of "engaging in false, deceptive, and misleading practices by marketing sporting events as ‘women’s’ competitions only to then provide consumers with mixed sex competitions where biological males compete against biological females."

"The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions," Paxton said in a statement. "When people watch a women’s volleyball game, for example, they expect to see women playing against other women—not biological males pretending to be something they are not. Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports."

blaire fleming brooke slusser copy

SJSU trans player Blaire Fleming, left (Thien-An Truong/San Jose State Athletics/File)

Paxton said he was seeking a court to grant a permanent injunction to prohibit the NCAA from allowing transgender athletes in women’s sports in Texas or "involving Texas teams, or alternatively requiring the NCAA to stop marketing events as "women’s" when in fact they are mixed sex competitions," the news release said.

The NCAA released a statement to Fox News Digital later Sunday.

"College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships," the organization said.

NCAA President Charlie Baker was grilled over transgender participation in sports while he was on Capitol Hill last week. He was also asked about it during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

When McAfee asked Baker how the parents of daughters should feel about trans athletes in women's sports and the NCAA's record on it, Baker downplayed the impact.

Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Reuters/Brian Snyder/File)

"There are 510,000 college athletes playing in the NCAA, there are less than 10 transgender athletes, so it's a small community to begin with," Baker said.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.