Texans looking to trade Deshaun Watson before new league year: report

The Houston Texans will reportedly try to trade Deshaun Watson before the new league year begins as legal issues surrounding the quarterback are expected to get some clarity.

Watson is facing nearly two dozen lawsuits related to alleged sexual misconduct against personal trainers and masseuses. He had been inactive in each game for the Texans due to the legal issues and a trade request he had made before the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

According to the NFL Network, the Texans will seek to trade him before March 16 in order to have some extra flexibility going into free agency. Watson signed a four-year, $156 million deal with Houston before the start of the 2020 season.

The Houston prosecutor is reportedly handling 10 criminal complaints filed against the quarterback and her decision on whether he should face any charges could come in the next few weeks. Depositions for the 22 women accusing Watson of misconduct have begun in civil court while Watson’s own deposition can take place no sooner than Feb. 22, the NFL Network reported.

Houston nearly had a trade completed for Watson at the trade deadline but the cloudiness surrounding his legal situation put a damper on any hopes of a deal being completed.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

The quarterback’s attorney Rusty Hardin told League of Justice last month he’s assumed the case would go to a grand jury.