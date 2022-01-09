Broncos, Vic Fangio part ways after 3 losing seasons

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio Sunday after he oversaw three consecutive losing seasons, the team announced.

The Broncos finished the 2021 season 7-10 with a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday.

Fangio replaced Vance Joseph at the start of the 2019 season, and Denver finished 7-9 that year. The team followed up with a 5-11 season in the pandemic-impacted 2020 season and still couldn’t find its way into the playoffs in 2021. Fangio finished 19-30 as Denver's head coach.

"With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team," Broncos general manager George Paton said. "We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans."

The Broncos job was Fangio's first NFL head coaching job.

He had been a longtime defensive coordinator in the league, starting with the Carolina Panthers in 1995. He had four more defensive coordinator jobs before landing the Broncos job in 2019.

Under Fangio, the Broncos defense was 10th in yards allowed and third in points allowed during the 2021 season. The team had boasted a solid defensive group with Justin Simmons anchoring the secondary and Shelby Harris and Dre’Mont Jones causing havoc on the defensive line.

Fangio becomes the first casualty of the offseason with more coaches expected to be on the chopping block as the offseason begins for some teams later Sunday night.