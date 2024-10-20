Texans' Stefon Diggs held back from numerous Packers during pregame warmups

Tempers flared well before kickoff in Green Bay between Stefon Diggs and, well, a good portion of Packers players.

The Houston Texans are paying a visit to Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Diggs has no love lost there, as he used to be an NFC North rival.

It's been several years since Diggs was a Minnesota Viking, but it's pretty apparent he still has some hatred for the green and yellow.

Before the game, Diggs was talking smack to several members of the Packers, and apparently, he got so heated that he had to be held back by officials and other staff.

Other Packers who were warming up even ran over to get closer to the action.

Keisean Nixon was the only one who Diggs seemed to be face-to-face with, but at one point, there were well over a dozen Packers that seemed to want some action.

The talking didn't appear to be much help for Diggs, as he had just two catches for three yards at halftime – that's a shock, considering Nico Collins is on IR.

However, Houston has been carried in the early going by Joe Mixon, who had 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on his 11 carries at the half.

On the other side, Jordan Love found both Tucker Kraft and Dontayvion Wicks for touchdowns, but Houston led, 19-14, on the road.

Diggs is in his first season with the Texans after spending his previous four with the Buffalo Bills. But that appeared to be a marriage on thin ice before finally falling through this offseason.

