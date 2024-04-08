Texans' minority owner has serious charges against him dropped, lawyer says

Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya had serious charges in Kentucky against him dropped on Monday, his attorney said.

Loya pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay a fine.

"In May of 2023, charges against Javier Loya were brought by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which Mr. Loya immediately and vigorously denied," his legal counsel Andrew J. Sarne said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "After a thorough examination of evidence over the last year, the prosecution has dismissed all seven counts. Mr. Loya has agreed to accept a charge of 'harassment with intent to annoy', a class B misdemeanor. A $100.00 fine was paid by Mr. Loya.

"While still expressing his innocence, this process has been very difficult for him and his family," the statement continued. "Throughout this ordeal, Mr. Loya had unwavering faith in the legal system despite enduring intense public scrutiny and prejudgment before due process was completely afforded to him. With this resolution, Mr. Loya will focus on family and a return to normality."

Loyal was accused of rape and sexual abuse in August. He maintained his innocence throughout the trial proceedings.

Loya had been a limited partner since the Texans entered the league in 2002. He was recognized at the time as being the first Hispanic owner in the NFL.

He’s also the co-founder and CEO of CTC Global Holdings LP. His firm was named Broker of the Year for the fifth time in 2022.