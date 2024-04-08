Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans

Texans' minority owner has serious charges against him dropped, lawyer says

Loya was accused of rape and sexual abuse in Kentucky

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya had serious charges in Kentucky against him dropped on Monday, his attorney said.

Loya pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay a fine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Javier Loya in 2018

Texans limited partner Javier Loya walks the sidelines prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Nov 26, 2018. (Shanna Lockwood-USA Today Sports)

"In May of 2023, charges against Javier Loya were brought by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which Mr. Loya immediately and vigorously denied," his legal counsel Andrew J. Sarne said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "After a thorough examination of evidence over the last year, the prosecution has dismissed all seven counts. Mr. Loya has agreed to accept a charge of 'harassment with intent to annoy', a class B misdemeanor. A $100.00 fine was paid by Mr. Loya.

"While still expressing his innocence, this process has been very difficult for him and his family," the statement continued. "Throughout this ordeal, Mr. Loya had unwavering faith in the legal system despite enduring intense public scrutiny and prejudgment before due process was completely afforded to him. With this resolution, Mr. Loya will focus on family and a return to normality."

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT T'VONDRE SWEAT ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGE

Javier Loya in 2017

Javier Loya is the co-founder and CEO of CTC Global Holdings LP. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Loyal was accused of rape and sexual abuse in August. He maintained his innocence throughout the trial proceedings.

Loya had been a limited partner since the Texans entered the league in 2002. He was recognized at the time as being the first Hispanic owner in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s also the co-founder and CEO of CTC Global Holdings LP. His firm was named Broker of the Year for the fifth time in 2022.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.