Houston Texans
Published

Texans minority owner faces rape, sexual abuse charges in Kentucky

The Texans said they were aware of the charges

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Enrique Javier Loya, a Houston Texans minority owner and the co-founder and CEO of OTC Global Holdings LP, was charged with rape and sexual abuse in Kentucky.

Loya faces one count of rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, according to multiple reports, citing state court records. He’s set for a pretrial conference on Aug. 22.

Javier Loya in 2018

Texans limited partner Javier Loya walks the sidelines prior to the Tennessee Titans game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Nov. 26, 2018. (Shanna Lockwood-USA Today Sports)

Pro Football Talk was the first to report the charges.

The Texans told Pro Football Talk they were aware of the allegations.

"We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the franchise said. "We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

The NFL released a statement to USA Today.

Javier Loya in 2017

Javier Loya is chairman and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, a company he co-founded in 2007. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed," the league said. "Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees."

Loya had been a limited partner since the Texans entered the league in 2002. He was recognized at the time as being the first Hispanic owner in the NFL.

A Texans helmet in training camp

A Texans helmet sits on the goal line at Houston Methodist Training Center on July 26, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His firm was named Broker of the Year for the fifth time in 2022.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.