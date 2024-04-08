Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

NFL Draft prospect T'Vondre Sweat arrested on DWI charge

Sweat was a standout defensive lineman at Texas

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

T’Vondre Sweat, a top NFL Draft prospect who was a standout collegiate athlete at Texas, was arrested Sunday on a DWI charge.

Sweat was arrested in Austin, Texas, around 2:12 p.m. His bond was set at $3,000, according to FOX 7. A DWI is a Class B misdemeanor in the Longhorn State.

T'Vondre Sweat with Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, #93, celebrates catching a touchdown during the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Dec. 2, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

He and his lawyer were seen leaving a Travis County jail later in the day, and neither commented on the charge, according to KXAN-TV.

Sweat could be among the first defensive lineman prospects off the board. He was The Associated Press’ Big 12 Conference best defensive player in 2023, won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior defensive lineman and was a unanimous All-America selection.

T'Vondre Sweat at the Combine

T'Vondre Sweat, #DL25 of Texas, participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 29, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Sweat played five seasons with the Longhorns, beginning before the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season of 2020. In 2023, Sweat played in all of Texas’ 14 games and he recorded a career-high two sacks. He also set a career mark with 45 total tackles.

He also scored a touchdown during the Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma.

Some NFL Draft experts have Sweat as a second-round pick, but his draft stock could be affected by his recent legal troubles.

T'Vondre Sweat poses for a photo

T'Vondre Sweat, #DL25 of Texas, poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The draft begins April 25.

He is the younger brother of Josh Sweat, who is a defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.