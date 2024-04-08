NFL Draft prospect T'Vondre Sweat arrested on DWI charge

T’Vondre Sweat, a top NFL Draft prospect who was a standout collegiate athlete at Texas, was arrested Sunday on a DWI charge.

Sweat was arrested in Austin, Texas, around 2:12 p.m. His bond was set at $3,000, according to FOX 7. A DWI is a Class B misdemeanor in the Longhorn State.

He and his lawyer were seen leaving a Travis County jail later in the day, and neither commented on the charge, according to KXAN-TV.

Sweat could be among the first defensive lineman prospects off the board. He was The Associated Press’ Big 12 Conference best defensive player in 2023, won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior defensive lineman and was a unanimous All-America selection.

Sweat played five seasons with the Longhorns, beginning before the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season of 2020. In 2023, Sweat played in all of Texas’ 14 games and he recorded a career-high two sacks. He also set a career mark with 45 total tackles.

He also scored a touchdown during the Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma.

Some NFL Draft experts have Sweat as a second-round pick, but his draft stock could be affected by his recent legal troubles.

The draft begins April 25.

He is the younger brother of Josh Sweat, who is a defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.