Texans' Kris Boyd breaks silence on coach-shoving incident: 'I was just turnt'

Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd stunned the NFL audience on Saturday when he threw his helmet and shoved his special teams coach after the first play of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Boyd was able to chase down Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remgio to stop a potential opening-play touchdown. He stripped the ball loose only for the Chiefs to recover. He couldn’t seem to get his emotions in check and ran to the sideline ripping off his helmet and shoving Frank Ross to the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He talked about the incident after the game.

"I got the ball out," Boyd said. "And as I’m getting up, I look at the screen, I see nothing but white and they’re all pointing that way. So I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we got the ball, too. Turnover.’ And I was just turnt."

Boyd thought Houston recovered the fumble. There was also a penalty flag on the field as he was disciplined for removing his helmet.

"I was just too excited, did something that I shouldn’t have done. Learning from it," Boyd said. "Keep my helmet on."

TOM BRADY RECEIVES PRAISE FOR OBSERVATION AT CRUCIAL POINT OF LIONS-COMMANDERS PLAYOFF GAME

Boyd said he apologized to the team after the incident and had no ill-will toward Ross.

"He told me, ‘Hey, listen, don’t worry about that,'" Boyd said. "We had a whole ballgame to play, but I was just trying to get my point across. Like I said, I'm not that type of person."

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, who didn’t see the shove, denounced the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What I saw is we can’t come out on the first play and throw our helmet," Ryans said. "That’s not what we teach. That’s not what we’re about at all."

The Chiefs won the game 22-14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.