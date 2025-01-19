Tom Brady receives praise for observation at crucial point of Lions-Commanders playoff game

Tom Brady received praise on Saturday for his call during a crucial moment of the Washington Commanders’ NFC divisional round victory over the Detroit Lions.

The Commanders were up three points with under 14:30 to play. They decided to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the Lions’ 5-yard line. A stop for the Lions and they would have gotten the ball back with ample amount of time to either tie the game or take the lead.

Brady noticed something wrong about the Lions’ defense as the Commanders broke their huddle.

"Need a timeout, 12 on the field, timeout" Brady said. "Timeout! Timeout! Nope. Nope. Oh no! What are they doing?"

The Lions were penalized for having 12 men on the field. The penalty gave the Commanders a new set of downs. Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. found the end zone two plays later and put Washington up 38-28. The Commanders won the game 45-28.

Brady, who called his first NFC divisional round game of his career, received some kudos for pointing out the Lions’ illegal defense.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell lamented the loss.

"We just didn't complement each other," he said. "We didn't get a stop when we needed one, and when we got a stop, we turned the ball over. With five turnovers – even if one was at the end and it was really four, that's too much."

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is in his first full season as a broadcaster for FOX. He will be on the call with Kevin Burkhardt for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.