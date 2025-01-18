Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans

Texans' Kris Boyd tosses helmet, shoves special team coach after opening kick in playoff game against Chiefs

The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Boyd for removing his helmet occurred prior to the shove

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL divisional round action got off to a hot start on a chilly late afternoon in Kansas City. But the heat was mostly on the Houston Texans sideline as tempers flared in the early moments of the high-stakes game against the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Television cameras showed Texans defensive back Kris Boyd nearly shoving Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground moments after the playoff game's opening kick.

The Texans kicked the ball to the Chiefs to start the game. Chiefs returner Nikko Remigio fielded the kick and quickly broke through some of the would-be Texans tacklers. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kris Boyd stands on the football field

Cornerback Kris Boyd #17 of the Houston Texans stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.  (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Remigio soon hit the open field and raced toward the end zone. But, Boyd eventually caught up to him and stripped the ball loose.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE SENDS EMOTIONAL PLAYOFF MESSAGE TO FANS AMID RETIREMENT TALK

He then ran toward the Texans sideline and celebrated the fumble by ripping off his helmet and sending it skittering toward the bench. However, there was one noticeable problem — the Chiefs had actually recovered the fumble.

Nikko Remigio returns a kick

Kansas City Chiefs' Nikko Remigio, left, runs the opening kickoff past Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Boyd proceeded to shove Ross on the sideline.

The 28-year-old cornerback was ultimately flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet.

General view of Arrowhead Stadium field

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Signage for a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans is pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

The Texans advanced to Saturday's divisional round game after upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round last week.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston entered Saturday's game against the Chiefs as considerable underdogs but entered the locker room at halftime trailing by just seven points. The third quarter ended with Kansas City leading 13-12.

The winner of the game at Arrowhead Stadium will await the outcome of Sunday's other AFC divisional matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics