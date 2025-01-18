Expand / Collapse search
Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to AFC title game after daughter's birth as Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift cheer

Mahomes improved to 16-3 in the playoffs, tying Joe Montana for the second-most postseason wins in NFL history behind Tom Brady

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The Kansas City Chiefs are just two wins away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. And their entourage of celebrity fans got a big-ticket addition Saturday.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a touchdown in a 23-12 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round to advance to the AFC championship game for the seventh consecutive season.

Mahomes took the field just days after welcoming his third child, daughter Golden Raye, who was born Jan. 12. 

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce during the fourth quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdwon with girlfriend Taylor Swift watching alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark. 

The Chiefs are the fourth team in NFL history to follow back-to-back Super Bowl wins by advancing to a conference title game, and the three previous teams lost. The Chiefs will try to change that trend at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend against the Bills or Ravens, who play Sunday in Buffalo for a shot at dethroning the defending champs.

swift and clark

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift talks with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the second half of an AFC divisional playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Mahomes improved 16-3 in the playoffs, tying Joe Montana for the second-most wins in NFL playoff history behind Tom Brady. Mahomes is 7-0 in the divisional round and helped Andy Reid become the fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after defeating the Houston Texans in an AFC divisional playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Texans (11-8) still have never won in six divisional games. They have lost to Kansas City twice.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 245 yards but was sacked eight times. Joe Mixon, who had been questionable to play with an ankle injury, caught a couple of passes while running for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Texans kicker Kai’imi Fairbairn missed a 55-yard field goal attempt and an extra-point try and had another field goal attempt blocked with 1:46 left, which would have kept Houston’s comeback hopes alive by making it a one-possession game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

