Texans' Deshaun Watson suffers arm injury on tough play

Deshaun Watson gave NFL fans a big scare Sunday afternoon at the end of the Houston Texans’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The quarterback was trying to throw the ball late in the game in a comeback attempt, but his hand was caught on Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard’s facemask. Watson fumbled the ball, turned it over and injured his hand and his elbow on the play. But the second-year star returned later to the game.

But the play forced some fans to turn away from their TVs.

Houston coach Romeo Crennel said Watson "felt good" about going back into the game after he was checked out.

"He was able to come back, he felt good about it. The doctors didn't think anything major was an issue, they'll check him out of course and do scans ... and then we'll know more about what the deal is tomorrow or the next day," Crennel said.

The Texans got two plays off with 18 seconds left but failed to get the score they needed to tie or win the game. Watson finished 24-for-33 with 324 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

The Bengals would pick up the 37-31 victory. Cincinnati moved to 4-10-1 on the year and Houston dropped to 4-11.