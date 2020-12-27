Jaguars fans cheer after Bears score touchdown in Jacksonville

The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars are two teams trending in opposite directions.

Jaguars fans already have their sights set on Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, while the Bears are fighting for a wildcard spot in the NFC playoffs.

Jacksonville took an early 3-0 lead over Chicago early in the first quarter, but the Bears answered back when quarterback Mitchell Trubisky connected with tight end Jimmy Graham for a 5-yard touchdown, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive, to put the Bears up 7-3 with 3:25 to go in the opening quarter.

The Jaguars, who hosted the game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, saw their fans cheering in celebration following the Bears’ touchdown.

The only logical reason behind this action is that the Jaguars fans are craving for the top pick in the draft, and receive the opportunity to draft the franchise quarterback they are starving for.

Chicago came away with a 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Trubisky threw for 265 yards and had three total touchdowns, running back David Montgomery had 23 carries for 95 yards and a score, and Graham hauled in four receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago.

Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon threw for 211 yards and two scores in the loss.