Texans' David Culley overheard ripping into coaching staff, players after blowout loss to Bills: report

The Houston Texans lost their third straight game on Sunday and after the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills , head coach David Culley reportedly "ripped" into the coaching staff and players.

After the Texans fell 40-0 to the Bills, reporters in the visiting interview room overheard Culley "howling through the walls" as he scolded his team in Houston’s locker room, according to the Houston Chronicle .

BILLS' COLE BEASLEY CALLS OUT FANS FOR BOOING OVER VACCINE STANCE, GETS IN TWITTER SPAT WITH MARK CUBAN

Culley took responsibility for Sunday’s loss when he spoke to reporters after the game, saying, "I did not have them ready to play."

"I’ve got to do a better job. Our coaches have got to do a better job. We got out-coached and outplayed today. The bottom line is we just played bad football, and that starts with the head coach."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He spoke to reporters Monday about a number of his players calling it an "embarrassing" loss.

"Well, it is embarrassing," he said. "The thing we say is, to win a football game, you've got to keep from losing. We felt like we lost the football game yesterday because we didn't do the things that we need to do to play winning football, and that's protect the football, not have penalties that's going to keep drives from sustaining, and we did those things yesterday frequently."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP