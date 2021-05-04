Terry Bradshaw calls Aaron Rodgers 'weak' over Packers drama, says he should 'go ahead and retire'

Aaron Rodgers’ growing rift with the Green Bay Packers stole the spotlight last week just hours ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft – but Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX Sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw called Rodgers "weak" for it, adding: "He should just retire."

The four-time Super Bowl champion appeared on WFAN’s "Moose and Maggie" Monday where he recalled his legendary career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and how he never let who the team drafted impact who he was as a player, referencing reports that Rodgers is still upset over the Packers' decision to draft Jordan Love with their first-round pick in 2020.

PACKERS GM REVEALS EXTENT OF RECENT AARON RODGERS TRADE DISCUSSION

"Him being that upset shows me how weak he is," Bradshaw said. "Who the hell cares who you draft? He's a three-time MVP in the league and he's worried about this guy they drafted last year at No. 1?"

He continued: "For him to be upset, my God, I don't understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone No. 1 (1980), Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round (1977) – I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it, because when we went to practice, I wasn't worried about those guys. They didn't scare me a bit. So I don't understand why he's so upset at Green Bay."

Reports on Thursday indicated that Rodgers would not return this season unless general manager Brian Gutekunst was fired. Bradshaw fired back, saying if he were the Packers he wouldn’t "budge."

"And then if they fire the general manager he'll come back? Are you kidding me? Really, Aaron, that's where this is? Here's what I'd do – I wouldn't budge. Let him gripe, let him cry – retire, you're 38, go ahead and retire, see you later."

"I'm really strong about stuff like that, and it just makes him look weak," he reiterated. "Either he gives in and Green Bay doesn't, or move on."

According to Yahoo Sports, Rodgers has had an ongoing issue with Gutekunst and is adamant he will not return to the team under his leadership. Rodgers is reportedly willing to stay away from offseason activities, hold out of training camp and possibly even retire.