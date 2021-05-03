Packers GM reveals extent of recent Aaron Rodgers trade discussion

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors dominated the headlines through the NFL Draft, and it doesn’t appear the relationship between the star quarterback and the Green Bay Packers is going to be repaired any time soon.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealed Monday in NFL writer Peter King’s "Football Morning in America" column the team did get one phone call asking about Rodgers after the rumors came out there was an offer on the table from the San Francisco 49ers.

"I had no [trade] discussions with any team. I received one call from a team Thursday night, after all the news came out. I said no. That was the end of the conversation," Gutekunst said.

The 49ers were one of the teams thought to be interested in trading for Rodgers. According to at least one report, the 49ers made an offer to the Packers for Rodgers.

"We inquired and it was a quick end to the conversation," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters after the first round of the draft. "It wasn’t happening."

San Francisco selected quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick instead.

According to Yahoo Sports, Rodgers has an issue with Gutekunst and is adamant he will not return to the team under his leadership. Rodgers is reportedly willing to stay away from offseason activities, hold out of training camp and possibly even retire.

Rodgers was at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday but did not want to directly address the rift with the Packers.

"He didn’t want to talk on camera," Mike Tirico said during NBC’s broadcast of the Kentucky Derby. "I can tell ya, I characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise. There is a chasm between management and the reigning NFL MVP.

"We’re just not sure how this is going to play out. Watch closely over the next couple of weeks to see what we hear from the Packers' side and when Aaron does speak."